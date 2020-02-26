Renovation plans are continuing at Marion Community Schools (MCS), as officials announced a $1.3 million project at the regular board meeting Tuesday.
Assistant Superintendent for Business Affairs and Chief Financial Officer Bob Schultz said the project would replace the HVAC systems in building six at Marion High School, which houses the auditorium and fine arts classes, and do similar HVAC and infrastructure work at Allen Elementary School.
Schultz said that the system in the high school was supposed to be replaced years ago.
“We’re anxious to get these things taken care of because most of this equipment has reached the end of its life,” he said.
The project, dubbed Construction Project 2B, falls in line with two other projects totaling approximately $10 million that MCS is currently pursuing, like equipping buildings with LED lights and updating heating and ventilation systems throughout the corporation, according to Schultz.
Schultz said the latest project has been separated from the other two ongoing projects because the corporation will be using money from “idle funds” to finance it, rather than selling bonds, which involves different legal procedures.
He said this prevents the corporation from going into debt for this particular project.
Schultz said the other two projects will create a tax rate increase of up to $31.81 for every $100,000 of home valuation, although the rate could increase by less depending on property tax caps.
As for the idle funds, Schultz said an audit revealed that a number of funds had gone unused for five years or more.
He said the largest fund was from a 2013 settlement of a federal securities fraud lawsuit involving the Indiana State Teachers Association.
According to Schultz, the other funds were significantly smaller.
While he’s unsure why these funds went untouched for so long – the funds have been idle since before he took the position – Schultz said the corporation has not had the opportunity to use the funds until now because there haven’t been any major projects in recent years.
Schultz said officials plan to start the project this summer, wrapping up in the fall.
“The nice part about this is that we don’t have to disrupt the education process,” he said, explaining the work could be done during nights and weekends when school is back in session.
Like the other two projects, this endeavor would give the buildings more energy-efficient equipment, which Schultz said can save money in the long run.
Schultz said that while maintenance staff have done an exceptional job at keeping current equipment up and running, it’s high time the corporation purchased new equipment.
“Marion has old buildings,” Schultz said. “Justice, the youngest building, turned 50 years old in 2019.”
Schultz said the savings from the new appliances could prevent the corporation from having to transfer money from the education fund to the operation fund, which would mean they have more money to spend on their teachers.
