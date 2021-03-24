Marion Community Schools invites families of children who will be starting kindergarten next school year to attend its Kindergarten Roundup on Wednesday, April 14 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Marion High School's Bill Green Arena. Please bring your kindergartner-to-be with you.
Children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2021, can attend kindergarten in the 2021-22 school year. (If you'd like to request early entry, MCS will have information about that at Kindergarten Roundup as well.)
