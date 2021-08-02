The Marion Community Schools board increased the salaries of its social worker positions at its regular meeting last week, stating a desire for the district to keep the positions equitable and competitive.
When the board approved a number of staff raises at its July 13 meeting, it included raising the salaries for both current and starting social workers with bachelor’s or master’s degrees. However, at that time, district Financial Advisor Bob Schultz told the board to expect a request for an additional raise for these positions as more research was completed.
