For the seventh year in a row, the McCulloch Junior High School music department has earned the Indiana State School Music Association’s highest honor, the J/M/E Total Department All Music Award — the only school in the state to do so seven years straight, and one of only two schools in the state to earn the award this year.
Every year, ISSMA hosts several competitions for music students in the state. The All Music Awards are the culmination of those contests, and the music departments who earn them are among the best in the state.
