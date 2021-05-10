Grant-Blackford Mental Health (GBMH) recently announced a new addition to its team.
Greg Maynard joined GBMH on April 26 as the project director for the Certified Community Behavioral Health Center expansion grant GBMH received in February 2021 from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. He will guide the project through the implementation process, manage the two-year program and develop a sustainability plan to ensure continuation of expanded services when the grant ends.
