Joe Hartley pushes his needle through broom corn bristles using his grandfather’s hand guards and 141-year-old sewing press at the Cumberland Covered Bridge Festival in 2019. There will be even more artisans this year, according to festival officials.
After an uncertain summer, the 50th annual Cumberland Covered Bridge Festival has been cleared to proceed.
The Cumberland Covered Bridge Festival – which bills itself as ‘The most entertainment in Indiana for $2’ – opens Friday Sept. 11. The festival continues through the weekend, officially ending at the conclusion of the Matthews Fire Department car show, which is planned for Sunday. All proceeds from the car show will go to benefit the fire department.
