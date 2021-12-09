Effec­tive Mon­day, Dec. 13, 2021, mem­bers of the pub­lic enter­ing City Hall will be required to wear a mask and main­tain a social dis­tance of six (6) feet while in City Hall and all oth­er City facil­i­ties, until fur­ther notice.

The mea­sure is being imple­ment­ed in response to Grant Coun­ty’s ris­ing COVID-19 case num­bers, and fall in line with the Grant Coun­ty Gov­ern­ment Com­plex’s recent mask require­ment announcement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.