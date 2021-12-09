Effective Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, members of the public entering City Hall will be required to wear a mask and maintain a social distance of six (6) feet while in City Hall and all other City facilities, until further notice.
The measure is being implemented in response to Grant County’s rising COVID-19 case numbers, and fall in line with the Grant County Government Complex’s recent mask requirement announcement.
