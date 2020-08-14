With a week of school under their belts, Northview Elementary School teachers and students have adjusted well to the changes due to COVID-19.
“I don’t think we’ve ever gotten off to as smooth of a start,” said Principal Amanda Varner. “In the midst of a pandemic, it seems like it would be the opposite, but I think everybody was just so ready to get back and be here and to learn that everybody has pitched in.”
The Mississinewa Community Schools (MCS) administration team worked through the summer to create a plan that would work for each school in their district.
“I think we were all a little nervous to start, but it’s actually going very well,” said second-grade teacher Rachel Budde. “I am very pleased.”
The hallways and classrooms look different this year due to various precautions, including arrows on the floor directing students down one side of the hallway, touchless water fountains, socially-distanced desks, assigned bathroom breaks and plenty of hand sanitizer.
Fifth-grade teacher Sarah Wright began her second year at Northview last week. Her first year was “chaotic,” but she said her classroom had remained the same for the most part this year.
“I say ‘Masks on’ like 200 times a day,” she laughed.
Wright said she plans to have students sit and work together in groups less than she had in the past due to COVID-19, which impacts the students’ learning.
“Students learn best together, and right now, they can’t really interact with each other,” she said. “Usually they get to bounce ideas off each other. It’s a little different, but we’re working with it.”
Most of the students’ work is done on their Macbook Airs, which MCS provided for each student.
Moving to eLearning last spring helped Wright figure out what works well for online learning and what did not work well for students and their parents, she said.
“If something were to happen, we are a little more prepared,” Wright said.
Wright’s fifth-grade class spent much of their first week learning how to get around on their laptops and to find different websites they will be using throughout the year.
Budde said she also focused on teaching her second-graders how to use their laptops much quicker than she would have done if they were not experiencing a pandemic.
“We want them to be prepared. At any moment, we could go to home learning,” Budde said. “I was a little concerned about how they would receive that as second-graders, but they have done so well, and they have already taken right to it.”
While 450 students chose to learn on campus, 180 Northview Elementary students are learning online this grading period.
Across the hall from Budde’s classroom, Marlane Webb sat in an empty classroom, teaching students online using Google Classroom. One teacher from each grade level chose to teach the virtual learning classes.
“I think a lot of teachers had to wrap their minds around how different that would be, but they jumped on board and spent countless hours trying to learn new fun creative ways to get their content to their students,” Varner said.
Like third-grader Finn Griffith, some students were not able to participate in at-home learning because his parents and family members are essential workers.
“We were really excited that the schools were reopening,” said Finn’s mother, Tiffany Griffith. “If they decide to close again, honestly, I have no idea what we’ll do.”
Sending her child back to school did not feel like a safety issue for Griffith.
“If they weren’t taking the precautions necessary for this whole pandemic happening right now, they never would have reopened,” she said. “I trust that the Mississinewa Community Schools are doing everything they need to ensure that our kids are being taken care of.”
