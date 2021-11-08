This past Saturday, two teams of students from Marion competed in the first ever Indiana Unified Robotics state competition.
The teams included students from Justice Intermediate School. The Justice Team tied for second place in their division and won the Amazing Movement Award for programming a unique movement, lights and audio-voice-over into the programming design.
Another team from Riverview Elementary also competed, which was made up of students from multiple Marion Elementary Schools, placing first in their division and receiving the Spirit Award for having the best decorated table, cheering for all the teams, and having team spirit.
The teams had been preparing for the competition for weeks, building and coding their Lego First robot throughout the beginning of the school year.
The competition required them to test out their creations and compete against other robotics programs, which led to a wonderful atmosphere before, during and after the competition.
“The after-effects of the competition were amazing. A few years ago I ran in my first ever 5K and the adrenaline that I had throughout the rest of the day was amazing. This experience was exactly the same,” said Justice team coach Megan McAdams. “I could not stop smiling, moving, and just having a great time. The students were so full of energy and excitement and you could not help absorbing their energy and taking it home with you.”
The competition is a part of the Special Olympics Indiana Unified Champion Schools program, which supports inclusion in school activities such as the Robotics competition.
Unified robotics brings science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to all students. The program is student-designed and is offered to those with and without intellectual disabilities.
“An all inclusive competition like this one promotes awareness for our students, their parents, and other community members and businesses about unified sports and activities,” said McAdams. “It encourages all students, of all abilities levels, to get involved in sports and activities for the fun of the experience.”
The program is fairly new to Grant County as it was first introduced in the fall of 2020 after the Special Olympics of Indiana partnered with Marion Community Schools to further involve students in math and science outside of school.
This year was McAdam’s and Emily Shaw’s first year coaching unified robots and using the lego first model. McAdams had previously been coaching with VEX IQ for the last six years, but lego first is completely different. Despite the differences, McAdams was very proud of the accomplishments.
“We both didn’t have a clue what we were doing from the first week. In the last 7-8 weeks we have learned just as much (if not more) than the students,” said McAdams. “It has been our pleasure to watch our athletes and helpers bond, join forces and work together to complete the common goal. We cannot wait for next year.”
The event was a success for both the coaches and the teams that competed, and McAdams is already looking to see what can be improved next year.
“We feel like we did a good job of dividing up our team into partners early on and each partner pair worked on building different parts of the tasks and robot,” said McAdams. “In the future, we will focus on building the robot first and the mission second. That way we can focus more on coding the robot and practicing with our code.”
The event took place at Taylor University’s Kesler Student Activities Center in Upland and boasted a fairly impressive turnout from parents, students and faculty.
Before the competition even began, MCS communications director Patricia Gibson expressed her excitement for the inclusion of the teams in a press release.
“Marion Community Schools is proud to be a part of the Unified Champion Schools program,” said Gibson. “We wish our students the best of luck this weekend in the competition!”
