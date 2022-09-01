City of Mar­i­on Trans­porta­tion Department employ­ees each received a spe­cial award rec­og­niz­ing them as ​“Front­line Heroes” dur­ing a pub­lic meet­ing Mon­day, Aug. 22nd, 2022.

In late 2021, Nation­al Rur­al Tran­sit Assis­tance Pro­gram nom­i­na­tors dis­trib­uted the cer­tifi­cates ​“to all rur­al front­line tran­sit heroes,” whom they explained, ​“unselfish­ly pro­vid­ed and con­tin­ue to pro­vide essen­tial trans­porta­tion ser­vices dur­ing the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

