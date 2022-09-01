City of Marion Transportation Department employees each received a special award recognizing them as “Frontline Heroes” during a public meeting Monday, Aug. 22nd, 2022.
In late 2021, National Rural Transit Assistance Program nominators distributed the certificates “to all rural frontline transit heroes,” whom they explained, “unselfishly provided and continue to provide essential transportation services during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
