The cost to enter the Walk­way of Lights is $5 per vehi­cle per vis­it with a $25 sea­son pass option for unlim­it­ed vis­its this 2021 sea­son. Let Mar­i­on Tran­sit light up your night if you are strug­gling finan­cial­ly this year and would like to see the lights at no cost on Dec. 9 from 6-10 p.m. starting at the Marion Transportation Department located at 202 S. Adams St. The lights will also be free to every­one on Christ­mas Day.

