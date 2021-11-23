The cost to enter the Walkway of Lights is $5 per vehicle per visit with a $25 season pass option for unlimited visits this 2021 season. Let Marion Transit light up your night if you are struggling financially this year and would like to see the lights at no cost on Dec. 9 from 6-10 p.m. starting at the Marion Transportation Department located at 202 S. Adams St. The lights will also be free to everyone on Christmas Day.
Marion Transit Offers Free Rides through Walkway of Lights
Jaylan Miller
