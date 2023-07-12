The Discover Marion Downtown event for July will be the third annual Downtown Cruise-In on Friday, July 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Grant County Courthouse Square.
“I know that our community is big on cruise-ins,” said Discover Marion Downtown’s Kayla Johnson. “Marion doesn’t have really like a cruise-in …So trying to make one that’s an annual event to get some of those in our downtown to come and hang out. The aesthetics of downtowns have a historic feel and so to bring some vehicles into that aesthetic makes it pretty fun to be a part of this specific event.”
