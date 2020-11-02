Marion Community Schools is participating in a groundbreaking new program, Grant County Elementary Unified Robotics, part of the Champions Together program of Special Olympics Indiana. This weekend, students will be participating in the very first Unified Robotics event.
Unified Robotics is a student designed program bringing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to students with and without intellectual disabilities. Partners and athletes work together as a team to design, build and program their own robot.
