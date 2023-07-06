A Marion High School student just finished up a European tour with the Indiana Ambassadors of Music.
Zoey Wayman, an incoming sophomore at MHS, was nominated for this unique experience by her choir director at McCulloch Junior High School, Christina Huff. One of the choral directors for this year’s Ambassadors tour, Don Borns, has worked previously with Marion students as part of the annual Circle the State With Song music festival, and reached out to Huff to open the opportunity up specifically to our talented musicians.
The Ambassadors of Music tour offers young musicians an unparalleled opportunity to explore the best of Europe. This fifteen-day tour includes five countries, with once-in-a-lifetime cultural experiences, including performances in historic venues.
This year’s tour included England, France, Switzerland, Germany, and Austria.
