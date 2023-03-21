Marion JROTC Cadet Alysa Yancey, a senior at Marion High School, accepts the first place trophy and belt for her team, their fourth straight win at 7th Brigade Rifle Marksmanship Championship. Yancey was also the match’s top shooter.
The Marion High School JROTC drill team reports in to the drill sergeant grader during the 7th Brigade Championship on March 11, in Kentucky. The Giants earned second place, their highest ever at this competition.
Photos provided by Marion Community Schools
Marion JROTC Cadets Alysa Yancey and Haden Montgomery led the rifle marksmanship team to become the 7th Brigade Champions. The duo also finished first and second overall in the match.
The Marion High School JROTC Drill and Rifle teams recently traveled to Kentucky to compete in the U.S. Army Cadet Command’s 7th Brigade Championship. There, the Giants faced off against the best teams from the 250 JROTC programs in the five-state footprint of Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana.
This was the drill team’s first return to the competition following the COVID years, and they came out strong. The unarmed exhibition drill platoon, led by veteran driller Stephany Miksch, earned a second place finish overall. That is the highest finish ever for a Marion team at the Brigade Championship.
