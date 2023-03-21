The Marion High School JROTC Drill and Rifle teams recently traveled to Kentucky to compete in the U.S. Army Cadet Command’s 7th Brigade Championship. There, the Giants faced off against the best teams from the 250 JROTC programs in the five-state footprint of Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana.

This was the drill team’s first return to the competition following the COVID years, and they came out strong. The unarmed exhibition drill platoon, led by veteran driller Stephany Miksch, earned a second place finish overall. That is the highest finish ever for a Marion team at the Brigade Championship.

