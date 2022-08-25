Marion Community Schools has filled the seats left vacant after the resignation of Mary Prows.
According to a news release provided to the Chronicle-Tribune, the MCS Board of School Trustees selected Serafina Salamo to fill the District III seat left vacant by the resignation of Prows last month, and chose Chuck Griffin to fill the District IV at-large position which became empty after Salamo left to become a candidate for District III appointment.
