Marion High School JROTC Cadet Joshua Piña has been selected to receive an Army ROTC Scholarship. Piña was a member of the JROTC Raider Team that was the Runner-Up National Champion this year thanks to his efforts with the team.
Extreme dedication, commitment and effort helped Marion High School JROTC Cadet Joshua Piña earn an Army ROTC Scholarship. Piña’s drive for excellence also helped his Raider team to become this year’s Runner-Up National Champions.
Marion High School JROTC Cadet Joshua Piña has been selected to receive an Army ROTC Scholarship. Piña was a member of the JROTC Raider Team that was the Runner-Up National Champion this year thanks to his efforts with the team.
Photo provided by Marion Community Schools
Extreme dedication, commitment and effort helped Marion High School JROTC Cadet Joshua Piña earn an Army ROTC Scholarship. Piña’s drive for excellence also helped his Raider team to become this year’s Runner-Up National Champions.
A national selection board has chosen Marion High School JROTC Cadet Joshua Piña to receive the U.S. Army’s ROTC Scholarship, valued at just under $100,000.
Students awarded the scholarships can choose to attend any of the more than 1,000 colleges and universities that have an Army ROTC Program, and the money can be used to pay for tuition, room and board, books and fees. Additionally, the cadets will receive a monthly stipend to cover incidental costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.