The McCulloch Junior High School Tech Giants Pink Team gathers for a photo after finding out they qualified for the World Championships. From left is Kaimani Bradley, Hannah Udolisa, MJH teacher and Tech Giants coach Mary Miller, Selah Craig, and Jyahira Washington.
Photo provided by Marion Community Schools
Two squads from Justice Intermediate School also made it to the State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and had a great experience.
A Marion Community Schools robotics team has qualified for the VEX IQ World Championship in May in Dallas.
One team from McCulloch Junior High School and two teams from Justice Intermediate School competed at the VEX IQ State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 5. All of the teams had a great experience at State, and the McCulloch Tech Giants Pink Team (an all-girls squad) qualified for the World Championship at the middle school level.
