A Marion Community Schools robotics team has qualified for the VEX IQ World Championship in May in Dallas.

One team from McCulloch Junior High School and two teams from Justice Intermediate School competed at the VEX IQ State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 5. All of the teams had a great experience at State, and the McCulloch Tech Giants Pink Team (an all-girls squad) qualified for the World Championship at the middle school level.

