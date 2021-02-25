Donna Bickel was in first grade when she was given a shot in the arm, literally.
The year was 1955, and Bickel was in elementary school in Dayton, Ohio. It was there where she was brought into a classroom that was divided into two lines. Students at the end of each line were being given shots. In one line, students were getting a placebo. In the other line, students were becoming some of the very first to receive the experimental polio vaccine.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, before vaccines for the poliovirus were developed, the disease led to more than 15,000 cases of paralysis in the U.S. per year.
The disease had existed for years before Karl Landsteiner became the first to identify the poliovirus in 1909. In the U.S., the epidemic left many parents afraid to send their children outside. This disease spread through the U.S. during the summertime for more than four decades.
In the early 1950s, virologist Jonas Salk began to develop the first polio vaccine. In 1954, he tested the vaccine on a group of more than 1 million children called polio pioneers. The vaccine was officially declared safe in 1955 at the end of the clinical trials.
Bickel was one of those polio pioneers.
“We just got shots in our arm,” said Bickel. “Nobody knew if it was the polio vaccine or the placebo. I was lucky enough to be the polio vaccine, so I didn’t have to go again.”
In 1962, Albert Sabin developed an oral polio vaccine which became the standard around the world for polio treatment.
Bickel’s mother, Rosella (Foust) Miller, was a nurse who had been trained by the U.S. government during World War II. In addition to signing her daughter up to receive the polio vaccine years prior, she also volunteered her time on Sundays to administer doses of the oral polio treatment in 1962.
Bickel stayed polio free, as the vaccine was effective. After attending Manchester University, she became a Marion resident and has spent the last 50 years in Grant County. In 2021, she was part of another milestone moment in the medical field.
On Jan. 20, Bickel became one of the first county residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it became available for those 70 and older.
Bickel admitted that she was nervous, mainly about having to potentially pay for the vaccine.
Since receiving the vaccine, Bickel said she experienced a few days of having a sore arm as a side effect, but that was the extent of the complications.
In the time between the polio and COVID-19 vaccines, Bickel said it is surprising how perception of vaccines has changed.
“Back then, having somebody be a test guinea pig for polio was a big honor,” said Bickel. “Because so many people were hurt so badly by polio, and disabled. I thought it was a big privilege. Now, people don’t even want to do it.”
Bickel said in her experience the pneumococcal vaccine was more difficult for her physically, and she gave one piece of advice to those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Use your left arm," Bickel said. "Unless you're left handed, then use your right arm."
