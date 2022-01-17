Marion city officials recently reported having 25% cash on hand in its general fund for the first time since the administration took office in 2016.
According to mayor Jess Alumbaugh, 25% is the “magic number” for any business because “you don't know what the future holds.”
A 25% cash reserve, according to city controller Julie Flores, means that at the beginning of January, the city’s cash balance was 25% of the total year expenditures. In 2016, the city’s cash reserve in the general fund was 1.4%, Flores said. As of Friday, the reserve was 25.5%.
The general fund contains most of the city’s departments, except the parks department and streets. As of Friday, the cash reserves of the Park’s fund is 50%, and the streets was 32%.
“This is why we don't have to borrow from the bond bank,” Flores said. “Before, the cash flows weren’t there.”
For at least six years, the city has needed to borrow money to make it from December to the June tax draw, Flores said. This year is the first year the city will have enough cash flow to sustain the expenses until the June tax draw, Flores said.
“That's one thing we're proud of too, we don't have to borrow from the bond bank,” Flores said.
According to a fund report provided by the controller’s office, the city started 2021 with $3.7 million in the general fund, and ended the year with $5.4 million.
The report also shows that the city started 2021 with $6.7 million in bank zero and ended the year with $10 million in the bank. According to Flores, the city started December with $5 million in the bank, brought in $10 million, and spent $5 million.
“That's how we ended up with $10 million,” Flores said. “We got our property tax draws.”
In setting the budget, Flores explained that the city projected how much money would come in from the December tax draw. The city’s general fund received about $418,000 more than projected, Flores said.
Due to the financial state of the city, Alumbaugh and Flores recently proposed an ordinance to the city council to give all full time city employees a 5% raise. The raises would total about $468,000, Flores said.
“It's just been a 360 degree turnaround,” said city councilman Gary Fordyce. “Since this administration took over, it's just been fantastic. I think we're in great shape.”
Fordyce noted that the current administration took the insurance fund from more than $4 million in the red to $1,000,00 in the black in six years.
Alumbaugh said one way the administration attempted to cut back on expenditures was to phase out the role of assistant directors in each department. Additionally, department heads did not spend $1,000,000 of appropriations, which helped the cash balance, Flores said.
Councilwoman Deb Cain stated that she did not have a comment regarding city finance because she “is still in research and discovery to completely understand the dollar line.”
No other responses for comment were returned by deadline Monday.
