Marion Regional Career Center (MRCC) Thursday announced it has been selected as an Amazon Future Engineer school — a partnership between Amazon and Edhesive to improve access to computer science education in communities currently underrepresented in the technology field.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, by 2020 there will be 1.4 million computer-science-related jobs available and only 400,000 computer science graduates with the skills to apply for those jobs. Many students eager to fill that gap and obtain high paying jobs in technology do not have access to computer science in their high schools. Often schools want to offer these courses to their students but do not have access to the curriculum and/or teacher support materials.
Amazon and Edhesive are partnering to address this gap by sponsoring teachers and administrators who demonstrate this need and are committed to bringing computer science to their school with access to content such as Computer Science, Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles or Advanced Placement Computer Science courses. This content also includes access to support forums for both students and educators new to learning or teaching computer science.
The Amazon Future Engineer program provides MRCC with preparatory lessons, tutorials, professional development for teachers, fully sequenced and paced digital curriculum for students and live online support every day of the week for both teachers and students — all fully funded by Amazon.
“We have future computer scientists, engineers and inventors in our classrooms across the district, I am proud that we have resources such as this to provide our students with the learning opportunities that they need to achieve their goals,” said Dr. Travis Hueston, Department Chair and Instructor of Cyber Security and Information Technology at MRCC. “We are excited to continue our growing partnership with Amazon and for them to see our students in action. Our students’ excitement for computer science is what drives me to continue to expand our programs, courses and extracurricular activities.”
Marion High School students interested in this opportunity should visit their counselor in Student Services, or call or email them at the number/email address listed at the MHS website.
MRCC courses are also open to all students in Grant County. Interested students should call 765-664-9091 for enrollment information.
