INDIANAPOLIS – On Oct. 6, the City of Marion was awarded a placemaking award for the 2019 City of Marion Pitch Night. Community Pitch Night was a fun, engaging way to spur development in downtown Marion and offer local entrepreneurs an opportunity to win free rental space and connect with potential investors.
As a result of the event, two businesses have launched in downtown Marion. Obi’s Barbecue is scheduled to open by the end of 2020 and Tashema Davis’s art studio, Echo Art Gallery, opened earlier this year.
