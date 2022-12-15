Marion Police Officer Scott Fletcher uses his military combat medic training as a vital part of his routine, having saved multiple lives and counting.
In one instance, on November 5th, 2022, he saved a young child who had stopped breathing. The 3‑year-old boy was blue and lifeless when Officer Fletcher and fellow officers arrived to a home on W. 8th Street. After 30 seconds and some hard back slaps, the child starting crying and breathing again and his color immediately returned. Fletcher had learned that the child was on a feeding tube and had vomited while being fed. Knowing that feeding tube patients cannot swallow on their own, he knew quickly what to do.
