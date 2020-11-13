Marion Police Department Officer Mark “Andy” Bonneau was at the right place at the right time on Aug. 6, 2020. In the early morning, there was a 911 call of an infant child choking. Bonneau, joined by Officer Joe Biddle, responded to the scene and entered the bedroom of a home in the 2500 block of South Waite Street.
The mother was there holding the baby and reported that her child’s breathing was very labored. Bonneau assessed the baby and determined he had a strong pulse, however was not breathing. He reported that the breathing seemed lethargic with irregular hiccups and some foaming at the mouth. Bonneau gave the infant a small amount of time to start breathing, but it did not appear his condition was improving.
