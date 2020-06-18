The City of Mar­i­on is plan­ning to host fire­works down­town this year to fos­ter safe dis­tanc­ing, pre­vent­ing fur­ther spread of COVID-19, according to a press release. 

May­or Jess Alum­baugh is encour­ag­ing patrons to stay with their vehi­cles in order to prac­tice social dis­tanc­ing while cel­e­brat­ing Inde­pen­dence Day.

​“I am excit­ed to come togeth­er as a com­mu­ni­ty to cel­e­brate each oth­er and the free­doms we have," he said in a news release. "It’s not the ide­al sit­u­a­tion by any means, but after every­thing this com­mu­ni­ty has been through in the last few months, we deserve a cel­e­bra­tion. After re-assess­ing where we are with the pan­dem­ic this time next year, my hope is to get the fire­works back to Mat­ter Park.”

The fire­works show will take place on Fri­day, July 3rd, 2020 at dusk (around 10pm).

They will be set off at Bal­lard Field, just north of the soc­cer fields off of IN-18, which is one-way west­bound into Mar­i­on. Patrons may park in any unre­served lots or use on-street park­ing down­town to enjoy the show.

This year, the City will have no enter­tain­ment nor food ven­dors due to con­tin­ued health precautions.

We hope every­one has a safe and enjoy­able Fourth of July.

