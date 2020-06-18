The City of Marion is planning to host fireworks downtown this year to foster safe distancing, preventing further spread of COVID-19, according to a press release.
Mayor Jess Alumbaugh is encouraging patrons to stay with their vehicles in order to practice social distancing while celebrating Independence Day.
“I am excited to come together as a community to celebrate each other and the freedoms we have," he said in a news release. "It’s not the ideal situation by any means, but after everything this community has been through in the last few months, we deserve a celebration. After re-assessing where we are with the pandemic this time next year, my hope is to get the fireworks back to Matter Park.”
The fireworks show will take place on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at dusk (around 10pm).
They will be set off at Ballard Field, just north of the soccer fields off of IN-18, which is one-way westbound into Marion. Patrons may park in any unreserved lots or use on-street parking downtown to enjoy the show.
This year, the City will have no entertainment nor food vendors due to continued health precautions.
We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July.
