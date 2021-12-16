Marion Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will be performing its "Holiday Pops" concert tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Rediger Chapel Auditorium at Taylor University in Upland.
The performance will include the vocal stylings of Steve Amerson from California. Amerson is a tenor that MPO executive director Joy Frecker believes will add a unique flair to the performance.
“I’m very excited for this concert to be happening and to have Steve Amerson perform. He’s in town now, so it’s great to know that he’s here and it’s going to be such a wonderful concert,” said Frecker.
MPO was planning to have the concert during the holiday season in 2020, but due to COVID closures, MPO had to postpone the concert to 2021 and was not guaranteed Amerson’s appearance in the show.
“Last year wasn’t what we thought it was going to be,” said Frecker. “Steve Amerson was very gracious in being able to fly in from California to be able to come this year and perform with us.”
Frecker expressed that the uniqueness of the show is in the orchestra itself as most holiday concerts include a standard band, choir or ensemble, but most do not have a full orchestra that performs. Frecker stated that this concert will be unique for MPO as well due to Amerson’s vocals being a focal point of the performance.
“It’s not going to be just an orchestra concert – although it definitely is that – but you will be able to hear the words as well,” said Frecker. “What makes this unique is that we are able to combine the sounds of the orchestra with vocalists as well. That’s what makes this one really unique.”
Song selections will include traditional Christmas songs as well as a Hanukkah selection. Frecker noted that all of the songs are masterfully played by the orchestra and that the entire score is worth the visit to see.
“There’s not any song that jumps out more than any of the others,” said Frecker. “I really love Christmas music, so to be able to hear all of it is just really wonderful.”
The Holiday Pop concert is a special occasion for Frecker as she will be leaving the organization in early 2021 to pursue other musical possibilities.
However, her excitement and dedication to MPO has been regarded by MPO associates to be one of the driving forces behind the elaborate performances.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the door or online at www.mpomarion.org/purchase-tickets. Tickets for adults are $20, for senior citizens 65 and older are $15, for students 13 and older are $10 and children 12 and under are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.