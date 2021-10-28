Disney hits the stage with a symphony of sounds and animations performed by one of Marion’s most proud orchestras.
The Marion Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing a selection of songs from different Disney movies this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Eagle Theatre in Wabash for their performance of “Disney in Concert: Around the World.”
The orchestra has been performing since 1969 and quickly became a semi-professional orchestra. This season officially marks the 52nd season of the orchestra.
For Executive Director Joy Frecker, working with the orchestra is a dream job that keeps changing every day, giving her the awe she always had when she was younger and experienced the orchestra.
“For me, the Marion Philharmonic has always just been there, and when the executive director position opened up, I decided to apply,” said Frecker. “Being able to have this position was looking at a perfect merger of both of my majors in college. I have really enjoyed being in this position for the past four years.”
The orchestra will be playing music from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Pocahontas,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen,” “Aladdin,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Lion King.”
During the performances of the pieces, different animations will be displayed to accompany the music, adding visuals to the sensory viewership.
“What is very unique about this show is that it is actually from Disney itself,”said Frecker. “It’s not just the orchestra playing music from movies that we all know and love, there is also a visual aspect to it. While the orchestra plays music from say ‘Frozen,’ there will actually be parts of the movie being played as well.”
Maestro Matthew Kraemer will unfortunately not be conducting the performance this year, but guest conductor Doug Droste, a seasoned music director and conductor from Ball State Park, takes the stage with the orchestra.
“Most of our musicians have worked with him in the past,” said Kraemer. “I know Doug and he is a consummate musician and a program like this requires flexibility in how you conduct the musicians and relate that to the on-screen images too. The orchestra is in good hands.”
Frecker is possibly one of the most excited individuals to hear the orchestra play again since she has been experiencing the orchestra since she was a young Marion native.
“I am excited just to be able to hear the orchestra again. It has been so long since I have heard the full orchestra being able to play,” said Frecker. “I am just so looking forward to hearing them again.”
The performance is for people of all ages, and Frecker implores families to come together and experience the magic together with their Disney princes and princesses.
“This performance is definitely for all ages, pretty much for any Disney lover,” said Frecker. “I do think that this would especially be very good family time, especially for grandparents and grandkids if they wanted to do something together before going trick or treating.”
Visitors are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and come as their favorite Disney character to experience the show.
Although he is not directing the performance, Kraemer still holds this performance as one of his proudest moments due to the orchestra not being able to perform as a full orchestra in over a year and a half.
“One of my proudest moments may very well be this concert and seeing us back on stage after last season was completely called off and the previous season was cut short,” said Kraemer. “Coming back and making music in Grant County is a proud moment for all of us.”
Tickets are available online at mpomarion.org and are also available at the door. Adults are $20, senior citizens are $15, young adults 13 through college aged are $10, and children 12 and under are free.
Marion Philharmonic Orchestra will have their next concert on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. for Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.