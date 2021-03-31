April is Sex­u­al Assault Aware­ness Month (SAAM), and the City of Mar­i­on as part of the Grant Coun­ty Sex­u­al Assault Response Team and par­tic­i­pat­ing busi­ness­es and orga­ni­za­tions are rais­ing aware­ness this April through a unique campaign.

Mar­i­on Police Chief Angela Haley explained, ​“The Mar­i­on Police Depart­ment and the City of Mar­i­on want­ed to par­tic­i­pate in the ​'What Were You Wear­ing?' Cam­paign to help break down the stig­ma of sex­u­al assault. We want vic­tims to know that they are not alone and DO NOT need to suf­fer in silence. MPD stands ready to inves­ti­gate and assist in pros­e­cu­tion to hold per­pe­tra­tors account­able. Our Victim’s Advo­cate and Hands of Hope with Fam­i­ly Ser­vices stand ready to sup­port vic­tims of sex­u­al assault in their recovery.”

