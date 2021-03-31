April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), and the City of Marion as part of the Grant County Sexual Assault Response Team and participating businesses and organizations are raising awareness this April through a unique campaign.
Marion Police Chief Angela Haley explained, “The Marion Police Department and the City of Marion wanted to participate in the 'What Were You Wearing?' Campaign to help break down the stigma of sexual assault. We want victims to know that they are not alone and DO NOT need to suffer in silence. MPD stands ready to investigate and assist in prosecution to hold perpetrators accountable. Our Victim’s Advocate and Hands of Hope with Family Services stand ready to support victims of sexual assault in their recovery.”
