State Farm launched a project in August to help over 40 different communities across 18 different states, and a Marion cause placed in the top 40 out of 2,000 causes.
Hope House, Grant County YMCA, College Wesleyan Church and REAL Community Covenant Church banded together to receive enough votes to win this $25,000 grant.
The cause was to improve the community around Indiana Center City Neighborhood Park by building a new park to provide an ADA-accessible space to encourage more play among an underserved community.
Center City is known today as only having two parks, both of which are not very accessible for residents with special needs and are not ADA accessible.
Some residents have been forced to utilize parking lots for entertainment due to the lack of accessible parks in Marion.
The project’s first goal is to make those with special-needs a priority with this park, implementing wheelchair accessible sections and more.
Improving the parks with a new ADA accessible park would allow for the community to not only grow stronger, but it would be a stepping-stone in improving Center City completely.
“I feel this will benefit the community by providing the Center City Neighborhood and a lot of different people in the community who have been overlooked or ignored historically in our community with a park that will serve them and increase their quality of life,” said Riley Tangeman, who has been contracted to manage the project.
Organizers of the cause are more than appreciative of the efforts the community has given, including individuals, businesses and the community as a whole.
“It feels like such a win, not only for Marion but for this neighborhood,” said Tangeman. “Not a lot has happened in this neighborhood for a long time, so breaking down some silos and seeing organizations working together is really neat to be a part of.”
Splash House Director Andy Davis complimented the cause despite the Marion Parks and Recreation Department not having direct involvement.
“ADA parks are certainly good for the community,” said Davis. “Any way in which the parks can be all-inclusive benefits more and more people.”
For the grant, the top 200 community causes were placed into a vote for the public, to which Marion rallied around the Hope House to make the project a reality.
“Kudos to Marion,” said State Farm representative Jim Slaven. “A small community who was going up against very large communities across the country was still able to get the community behind it in the vote.”
State Farm as a whole began this incentive to better help communities throughout the U.S. and supply funds that will increase engagement and benefit the country as a whole.
“State Farm recognizes the good neighborhood spirit in the organizations that will be implementing these community improvement projects,” said Rasheed Merritt, Assistant Vice President at State Farm. “We are proud to support their efforts.”
The park will be located at 1240 S Adams and will hopefully open in the near future once renovations have been completed by the contractors involved.
