Marion High School (MHS) Director of Bands Joshua Huff was awarded the distinction of being the Outstanding High School Educator of the Year by the Indiana Music Education Association.
The award reflects upon an educator’s achievements in the field of music education over multiple years of instruction and their contributions and influence on students as well as the music education profession as a whole.
“I’m extremely humbled and extremely blessed. It’s a reflection on the students, parents, the administrators and the community as a whole, which I get the opportunity to serve each and every day,” said Huff. “The consistency of the kids I get to work with every single day is why I’m being recognized.”
Huff claimed that the recognition was astounding, but the award is more of a showcase of the students’ talents than his.
“The hardest thing for me to do is accept all the recognition because it’s not anything I’m doing special,” said Huff. “It’s just that I have really great kids, and we have aligned a very similar philosophy to be better today than we were yesterday.”
Huff graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) and began his career in music education in 2005 at Tri Central High School in Sharpsville, Indiana. Then, Huff shifted to Huntington North High School for one year. Eventually, Huff moved to Marion High School (MHS) and has been teaching at MHS for the last eight years.
His previous high school teachers and some professors at IWU were the inspiration for Huff to become a teacher as they provided him the drive he needed to pursue his own dreams.
“I had teachers that challenged me and inspired me to be better not just in music, but teachers across the disciplines,” said Huff. “I had college professors as well who really just encouraged me and challenged me. All those challenges – positive challenges – really set the course for fueling the fire to want to be at this level.”
Huff graduated IWU as a baritone and music education double major. Since then, Huff has proven to be capable on multiple brass instruments such as the trumpet, trombone and the tuba. Huff stated that he is well-versed in helping all sections in a band, but the brass instruments are the most natural for him to troubleshoot.
For Huff, encouraging his students is a difficult question to answer as there are many facets to how he tries to encourage the students, such as praising even the smallest improvements made by each individual student, aiding in a switch from one instrument or section to another and much more.
“We try to do everything we can to give every kid that’s in the band program or choir program the best opportunity to be successful,” said Huff. “Success looks different for every school. Success looks different for every kid. If you try to put every kid in the same box, you’re not gonna be successful.”
Huff expressed that the music department at MHS does not take any performance or any opportunity for granted, especially in the last two years due to cancellations and closures that have impacted the students and their access to music education and performing.
Music education should never be taken for granted because it is one of the most immersive and interactive disciplines in a school system according to Huff.
“(Music education) is one of the most comprehensive disciplines a student can be involved in. We teach not only music, but we teach critical thinking. We teach reading. We teach reading in a foreign language. We teach connecting the dots. We teach math. There’s science involved. We teach art,” said Huff. “It helps fully equip a student.”
The depth of Huff’s instruction in the multi-faceted curriculum of music education was one of the main reasons he received the IMEA award, but Huff still holds that the award means much less to him than his students, and he would never let a distinction change how he taught in his classroom.
“My job is to teach the kids in front of me. Out of that is to make them the best musicians possible. More importantly, it’s to point them to a better way of living,” said Huff. “The recognition of being the IMEA Outstanding High School Educator of the Year is nice, but truthfully the next day I came right back in and taught the kids in front of me.”
