Marion High School JROTC Cadet Alysa Yancey prepares to shoot in the standing position during the USA Shooting Junior Olympics held this month at Hillsdale College in Michigan. In her second trip to this highest of competitions, Yancey finished 20th in the nation in the women’s small bore category and 26th in the women’s air rifle category.
Marion High School JROTC cadets Alysa Yancey and Hayden Montgomery wait for their turn to compete at the USA Shooting Junior Olympics. Yancey placed 20th and 26th in the nation in the women’s small bore and women’s air rifle categories, respectively. Montgomery earned 40th place in the men’s air rifle category.
Photo provided by Marion Community Schools
Two Marion High School JROTC cadets recently competed in the highest level competition hosted in the county for junior shooters (age 20 and below): the Junior Olympics.
Alysa Yancey and Hayden Montgomery represented the Giants at the competition hosted by USA Shooting, the sanctioning body for the U.S. Olympic Team. The invitation-only event features the very best rifle shooters in the country. And the Marion cadets stepped up to the challenge.
