Two Marion High School JROTC cadets recently competed in the highest level competition hosted in the county for junior shooters (age 20 and below): the Junior Olympics.

Alysa Yancey and Hayden Montgomery represented the Giants at the competition hosted by USA Shooting, the sanctioning body for the U.S. Olympic Team. The invitation-only event features the very best rifle shooters in the country. And the Marion cadets stepped up to the challenge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.