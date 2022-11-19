Alysa Yancey

Marion High School senior Alysa Yancey has signed a letter of intent to join the University of North Georgia’s rifle marksmanship team next year. She is one of the best shooters in the nation, and is the first Marion Marksman to go on to shoot at the collegiate level.

 Photo provided by Marion Community Schools

Marion High School JROTC Marksman Alysa Yancey has signed a letter of intent to shoot for the University of North Georgia’s rifle team next year.

Yancey is the first marksman from the Marion program to go on to shoot at the collegiate level.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.