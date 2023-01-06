FORT WAYNE — David Hueston, 45, Marion, Indiana, was recently sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson in a press release.
Hueston was sentenced to 240 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.
