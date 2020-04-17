It’s been almost a month since Gov. Eric J. Holcomb ordered Hoosiers to stay at home except for “essential” reasons in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but some citizens feel that Holcomb has overstepped his authority.
Marion resident Andy Lyons created a Facebook group last Friday calling for people to express their First Amendment right to peaceably assemble against Holcomb’s executive order. The group plans to rally outside Holcomb’s mansion Saturday, April 18.
Lyons said that he wasn’t happy about the executive order to begin with, but once he’d heard that people could face jail time or have their licenses taken for keeping their non-essential businesses open, he decided to create the page.
“That was the final straw for me,” Lyons said. “That just can’t happen in America. … Every business is essential to somebody.”
Lyons said he believes mandates outlined in Holcomb’s order should be left up to individuals rather than the government.
“(The government) is violating all these principles that we say we believe in,” Lyons said.
While the White House and politicians are calling for the economy to reopen, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, announced Tuesday that the U.S. is not prepared to reopen the economy. He said the U.S. lacks the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to reopen the economy. He is urging caution.
“We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet,” Fauci said according to The Associated Press.
Local Grant County leaders said there are no immediate plans to rush anything when it comes to easing up on local restrictions. Public health officials said it is critical for people to continue following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and take the governor’s orders seriously.
Though Lyons said he acknowledges there is a situation with the virus, he believes the government has overstepped its bounds in its response.
“When you look in the Bill of Rights … it guarantees certain things that the government cannot take away from you. It doesn’t put an addendum that says ‘unless there’s a bad virus around,’” Lyons said.
In a press conference Monday, Holcomb claimed that he was well within his rights to enact the order.
“... We’ve acted constitutionally throughout this entire process. And, you know, if we disagree about that, then I’d be more than welcome to sit down with anyone that wants to go over the Constitution or see where our authority is derived from, but I’d like to agree with them if it’s a constitutional issue, but if I agreed with them, we’d both be wrong,” Holcomb said.
Lyons said that while it’s tragic that people have died as a result of the virus, he believes the executive orders have had serious consequences that are more harmful to the general population than the pandemic itself.
“His cure was far more dangerous than the virus,” Lyons said.
Lyons claims that not only is the economy taking a hit, but the rate of domestic violence and suicide calls is rising as a result of the order.
Governors Eric J. Holcomb (IN), Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Mike DeWine (OH), Tony Evers (WI), Tim Walz (MN), JB Pritzker (IL), and Andy Beshear (KY) recently announced they’d be working together to reopen the economy of the Midwest.
“We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, and we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region. Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community. We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet,” they said.
Holcomb announced he would like to open the state by early May, but until then, Lyons said he’ll continue protesting.
For tomorrow’s protest, Lyons said he’s been in contact with a detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to be sure there are no problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.