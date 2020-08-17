A Marion man is facing charges including dealing in methamphetamine following a Marion Police Department (MPD) traffic stop and investigation.
According to a probable cause affidavit, MPD Sgt. Cody R. Weigle conducted routine patrol in the area of 300 E. Swayzee Street on April 25, 2020 following neighbors’ reports of illegal narcotic activity happening at 349 and 353 E. Swayzee St. He ran the plate number of a vehicle outside one of the residences, and it came back as belonging to Brett Allen Andrews, 27, who had active warrants against him.
Weigle said he knew from past cases and prior experience that Andrews’ name has also been frequently brought up “in both the sale and use of illegal narcotics,” the affidavit reports.
After Andrews began driving the vehicle, Weigle conducted a traffic stop near the area of River and Ohio streets and placed him into custody for the active warrants against him, police said. Andrews told Weigle he may have some marijuana on his person and later reported he had crystal methamphetamine on his person, according to the affidavit.
During a physical search of Andrews’ person, Weigle located two small Ziploc baggies containing a crystal-like substance he determined to be methamphetamine, a larger bag of the same crystal-like substance in the cigarette box in his pants that Andrews stated was half an ounce of methamphetamine and a partially smoked hand-rolled marijuana cigarette, the report states.
An assisting officer conducted a search of the vehicle and located a bag of marijuana, digital scales, clear plastic Ziploc baggies and paraphernalia, police said. Later analysis found the two initial Ziploc baggies of methamphetamine weighed 1.04 grams, the larger bag of methamphetamine weighed 30.54 grams and the marijuana weighed 15.25 grams, the affidavit states.
Officers stated the amount of methamphetamine Andrews had seemed to be more than for personal use, but Andrews stated he did not consider it to be a large amount of methamphetamine and said he uses approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine per day, according to the affidavit.
During an interview at MPD, Andrews said he was selling methamphetamine from America’s Best Inn until about a week before his arrest and informed police of other individuals he works for and with in the dealing operation, the affidavit states. As of Monday, none of the individuals he said he works with and for in the affidavit have current charges pending against them, according to court records.
Andrews reported he sold a quarter pound to a half pound of methamphetamine in as little as 24 – 48 hours at a time, police said.
According to the affidavit, Andrews told police he and his associates were aware of the police’s heightened presence in the 300 block of East Swayzee and had even “cut off” residents at 349 East Swayzee St. in fear of an upcoming police raid.
Andrews said he and his associates also listened to the police scanner and knew police were patrolling on foot in the area in an attempt to switch tactics, but they were under the assumption that police were not conducting traffic stops or arresting people due to the COVID-19 pandemic so they felt they could move more freely, police said.
Andrews is facing one count of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and one count of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. According to court documents, Deputy Prosecutor Bruce E. McLane stated the marijuana charge was raised to Class A misdemeanor status due to Andrews’ previous conviction of legend drug possession.
Andrews is being held at the Grant County Jail on a $50,005 bond, according to jail records.
