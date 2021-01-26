A Marion man is facing charges of dealing in methamphetamine following a recent local law enforcement investigation.
According to information filed with Grant Superior Court 2, Roger Allen Culley, 46, of Marion allegedly was found to have at least 10 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver on Dec. 18, 2020. The information alleges Culley also possessed controlled substance Clonazepam and “a hypodermic syringe or needle...adapted for the use of a legend drug” without proper documentation at this time.
