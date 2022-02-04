Two men, from Blackford and Grant counties, have been arrested in a heroin investigation.
Justin C. Bryant, 36, of Montpelier, and Seth Watkins, 35, Marion, were charged this week with dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Last Friday, Blackford County sheriff’s deputies pulled over an Oldsmobile Bravada – registered to Bryant, who was a passenger, and driven by Watkins at County Road 600-E and 500-N.
A police K9 indicated there were controlled substances in the SUV.
Police found 25 grams of fentanyl and five hypodermic needles inside the vehicle.
Bryant and Watkins received a June 7 trial date from Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade this week.
The Muncie Star Press reported authorities were warned that Bryant would be returning from Dayton, Ohio.
Watkins said the two men stopped in Richmond and ingested some of the heroin they had obtained, according to the Muncie Star Press.
The men face dealing charges of level 2 felonies with maximum 30-year prison terms.
