Marion Police Department officers arrested a Marion man on 15 counts of child molestation, all Level 1 felonies, Tuesday at approximately 1:05 a.m., according to MPD Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey.
Dorsey said the brother of Dennis Ray Stevens, 64, of Marion told police that Stevens had confessed to him that he had engaged in sexual contact with several children. Police conducted a forensic interview with a total of four victims at the Child Advocacy Center, according to reports.
