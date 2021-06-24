A Marion man is dead and a Marion woman is recovering from injuries sustained in a crash late last week in Madison County.
Indiana State Police Trooper Michael Thiron said 65-year-old Timmy McAfee was driving 47-year-old Debbie Meadows in a 2006 Saturn Vue north on Madison County Road 100 East just south of Summitville when the crash occurred sometime before 9:20 p.m. on June 18.
