A Marion man died following a SUV-motorcycle vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon, according to Marion Police Department (MPD) Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey.
Dorsey said MPD officers responded to the 2300 block of South Western Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at approximately 1:35 p.m. for a report of a vehicle collision.
Joyce A. Lewis, 72, of Noblesville told police she was driving southbound on Indiana 9 (Western Avenue) in a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT and turned left from Indiana 9 into the Culver’s restaurant parking lot, police said. As she made the turn into the entrance, Lewis reported she struck something and realized it was a motorcycle once her vehicle came to a complete stop, Dorsey said.
Dorsey reported the motorcyclist, Daniel E. Clanin, 68, of Marion was traveling northbound on a 2002 Honda Silver Wing Motorcycle on Indiana 9 and had the right of way before being struck by Lewis’ vehicle as it turned into Culver’s.
Clanin was transported to Marion General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday due to the injuries he sustained from the crash, Dorsey said.
According to Dorsey, an autopsy of Clanin is pending scheduling at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center. He said alcohol is not suspected to be a contributing factor to the vehicle accident.
