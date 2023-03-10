DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney Neal R. Blythe announced on Thursday that Terry Dewaine Sands II has been charged with Murder, Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 2 Felony), Operating With a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death (Level 4 Felony) and Resisting Law Enforcement (A Misdemeanor) in connection with the death of Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey.
On March 3, Bailey was working with other troopers to assist with weather-related traffic accidents on I-69, according to a preliminary investigation by ISP. When Bailey learned that an individual driving at high speeds to evade an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department was approaching his location on I-69, he deployed stop sticks in an attempt to de-escalate the pursuit, according to authorities.
