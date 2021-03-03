A Marion man is facing charges including burglary following a Marion Police Department (MPD) investigation, according to MPD Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey.
According to Dorsey, MPD officers responded to the 200 block of N. Gregg Drive on March 2 at 10:34 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Three victims told police they were inside their apartment when three males reportedly kicked in their door, entered the apartment and held them at gunpoint, Dorsey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.