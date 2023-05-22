On Thursday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Dontell McClung in connection with a reported armed robbery, authorities say.
McClung was arrested in connection with dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug amount at least 10 grams, a Level 2 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony; robbery, a Level 3 felony; possession of firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
