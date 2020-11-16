A Marion man is facing charges including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle after reportedly leading police on a short pursuit in a vehicle and on foot Friday.
According to Indiana State Police (ISP) Sgt. Tony Slocum, an ISP trooper initiated a traffic stop at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 on a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am near 10th and Poplar streets in Marion after the driver reportedly failed to signal a lane change. The Pontiac also reportedly had false and fictitious registration plates, according to Slocum.
