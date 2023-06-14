On June 8, officers with the Indiana State Police Peru District, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Marion man Jacob Deck, 25, for Possession of Child Pornography, authorities say.
According to a news release provided to the Chronicle-Tribune, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which launched an investigation resulting in arrest and search warrants for Deck and his residence.
