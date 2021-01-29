On Dec. 7, 2020, Linda Harmon posted a photo of a rollercoaster with the caption, “The only way to describe the moment by moment of what Covid is. Please be careful.”
The post gained more than 1,000 comments from friends and family sharing prayers and hopes for recovery.
After more than two months of fighting coronavirus, Linda passed away on Jan. 26, 2021.
“She truly touched all she came into contact with,” said Linda’s daughter, Taylor Harmon. “Her legacy will live on in those she has loved and through her store.”
A Marion native, Linda was the owner of Design Studio 407, located at 139 East Third St. in downtown Marion.
“Linda was more than the titles she held. Aside from small business owner, interior designer and artist, she was a mother, wife, aunt, sister,” Taylor said. “Although within those titles she was the light in the darkness, passionate goal getter and friend to all. She was the person you went to for advice or secret keeping.”
A 1980 graduate of Marion High School and 1986 graduate of Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University), Linda and her husband Tim owned a full service interior design studio in San Antonio, Texas for 20 years before deciding to move back to Marion to restore her childhood home in 2018.
“But once she got to Marion she knew (her home) wasn't the only thing she wanted to bring to life,” Taylor said. “Linda wanted nothing more than to have downtown restored to what it was when she was younger. She believed in the dream she had and others had as well.”
Linda’s older brother, Jim Harmon, said Linda was the most personable, friendly and outspoken member of their family since she could speak.
“She was the most enthusiastic cheerleader for Marion,” Jim said. “She wasn't fearless. She had fears about business and other things in life, but she was a steadfast and determined person that went through those things."
Dawn Conwell, owner of True Envy boutique, located next door to Design Studio 407, said she is among the many downtown business owners touched by Linda’s passion for downtown Marion.
Conwell said she met Linda shortly after opening her shop.
“She found me,” Conwell said. “I had just started my brick and mortar. I was a little nervous about it, and she just kept assuring me that it was going to be ‘fabulous.’”
The two businesswomen quickly became best friends, meeting weekly and planning their future business ventures.
“She was a business woman through and through,” Conwell said. “She had a dream about this shop. She loved this space. I think she was in the prime of her life over here in Marion.”
Linda also became a mentor for Ashley Hurd when Hurd opened Jigsaw Junction, located in the Boston Hill Center, in 2019. Linda, Hurd and Conwell formed a bond as business owners.
“We were three faith-driven women trying to start new businesses in downtown Marion. We leaned on one another for advice and ways to grow our brands,” Hurd said. “When you walked into Linda’s store, you became her friend. She made you feel so welcome no matter who you were. Linda lit up anytime someone walked through those doors.”
Michael Mathias, owner of Marion Cycle Works, shared about Linda’s impact on his small business in a Facebook post.
“Linda would often stop by the shop as I was hustling to get the business open. She was always very supportive of Marion Cycle Works,” Mathias wrote. “If you knew her, then you know that she poured her heart and soul into her business. She was a true supporter of our downtown, our community and the people within it.”
Heidi Peterson, executive director of Main Street Marion (MSM), said she immediately lit a candle and said a prayer when she heard about Linda’s passing.
“Linda was immediately involved in the downtown and provided helpful suggestions on how to better support brick and mortar businesses in our downtown. She was also interested in preserving the historic nature of downtown, something that is essential to MSM’s mission,” Peterson said. “...Linda’s light, presence and love for downtown Marion [will] be dearly missed but never forgotten.”
Outside of her business activity, Linda served as the vice president of Save Our Stories (S.O.S.), an organization dedicated to historic preservation and restoration.
“If you have to lead an organization, boy do you need someone like Linda,” said S.O.S. President Bill Munn. “...Skilled, diplomatic, honest and also just a good spirit.”
Linda brought tremendous skills to the organization and many connections with people doing creative projects in the area of restoration, Munn said.
“She also would roll up her sleeves and get to work,” Munn said. “She was not averse to taking risks.”
While some business owners might hesitate to take a stand on issues of injustice, Munn said Linda was quick to support the demonstrations for racial justice on the courthouse square last summer.
“Last summer when I was planning the March Towards Justice, I reached out to downtown businesses to address any concerns they may have had,” said local activist Torri Williams. “...Linda was the first to respond. Not with concerns, but offering information and support. She and Dawn set up a table for water. Linda didn't just make the community more beautiful, she made it better.”
When Design Studio 407 first opened in Marion, there were not any galleries to showcase local artists, according to Artist Debi Shepler.
Shepler said she met Linda approximately 40 years ago at Marion College, lost contact when Linda moved to Texas and reconnected when she moved back to Marion. Shepler has taught classes at Design Studio 407, where her work is also for sale.
“(Linda) just had such zest and enthusiasm, it was just contagious,” Shepler said. “I think the whole community will feel the loss. I think we all need to take the inspiration that we got from her and carry it forward. I’m really hoping things will continue to be a positive force downtown.”
Eric Reaves, a close friend of Linda and Tim, said Linda became an advocate for his art and many other artists in the community.
“It wasn’t long after meeting her that she had connected me to a commission for three of the largest paintings I have ever done,” Reaves said. “The one thing that baffles me, and I think many others, is why someone who loved so amazingly well needs to be taken away from this sometimes dark world. She was a vibrant light.”
Kim Lane May reconnected with Linda when she moved back to Marion after graduating from high school together.
“Immediately her vision of making a difference in Marion was very obvious,” May said.
Linda sold jewelry made by May to fundraise for May’s animal rescue project.
“Not only did Linda have great taste and style, she also had a huge heart to help,” May said. “She always told me how much it meant to have my items in her store to help raise money for my rescue and often came to me wanting to do more with creative fundraisers.”
Local artist Donna Clevenger said she was one of more than 30 local artists showcased at Linda’s store.
“She was a cheerleader of us artists and when you’ve got someone in your corner who believes in you like that...well, it just makes you feel very honored that she chose your work to be in DS407,” Clevenger said. “Downtown Marion and all of us are going to miss her immensely.”
A funeral service to celebrate Linda's life will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St. in Marion.
MSM will be hosting a live stream candle burning during the funeral in memory of Linda. Others are encouraged to light a candle and post a photo of it in the comments along with a memory or kind word for Linda’s family.
To sign up to provide a meal for the family, visit mealtrain.com/trains/QM113L.
