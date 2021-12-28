Two Grant County locals completed another year of working to help Santa's elves to collect toys for children for Christmas.
Almost nine years ago, Randy Speikes and Chris Doehla began thinking about how they could help families during the Christmas holiday. The duo eventually decided to begin a toy drive to help those who could not afford gifts or did not have the time to purchase presents.
The pair instantly jumped on the idea and have been hosting the toy drive every Christmas for the past nine years, watching it grow in the amount of donations they receive.
Unfortunately, the 2021 haul of donations was not as big as previous years, which Doehla attributes to the pandemic and the chaos experienced by the community throughout the year.
"It’s totally understandable though. It's been a tough and hectic year for many, including myself," said Doehla. "In all honesty these last few months have been insanely stressful for me, and I was worried I wouldn’t be able to do the toy drive this year."
Despite the strain placed upon them and the community, Speikes and Doehla still managed to host the toy drive to help provide kids in the community with Christmas presents once again.
The toy drive helps the children of the community just as much as it helps Speikes and Doehla as it helps them realize the impact that two individuals can have in the community.
"Over the years, we’ve gotten some reactions from the toy drive that still make me feel a rush of Christmas spirit when I think about them. It’s a genuinely good feeling," said Doehla. "Plus I love having a positive impact on the community and inspiring positive change."
Doehla also completes volunteer work throughout the year with Moving Marion Forward advocate Torri Williams by supporting charitable donations, such as food drives, mural projects, social justice work and more.
Doehla has also purchased all the tickets at the local AMC movie theater in Marion multiple times to donate to children so they can view a movie for free. Unfortunately, Doehla has not been able to complete this project recently due to the pandemic.
Speikes and Doehla believe that even the smallest projects can cause the biggest impacts in the small city of Marion, but not all projects need to be small, such as Doehla's AMC theater project.
"Just because you live in a small town, that doesn’t mean you have to think small," said Doehla. "We don’t deserve small either. We deserve the best and it’s up to us to make sure we’re giving our best as well."
The volunteer projects that Speikes and Doehla support are meant to better the community as well as change the city of Marion to better reflect their perspective that every resident deserves the best life possible.
"Marion has so much potential and this place can really change for the better once the people here realize their power and step into it, individually and collectively," said Doehla.
Speikes and Doehla accept monetary donations, new toys, new clothes, confidential recommendations to others who may be willing to donate or even just shares on social media to help the cause. Doehla stated that he understands community members may be weary of giving cash donations, so the duo appreciates any help they can receive.
The duo expressed that they intend for the tenth year of the Santa's Henchman project to be as big or bigger than previous years, and any form of help for the project from the community is appreciated.
