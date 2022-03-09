Marion Junior Shooters, from left, Nicholas Purdy, Nyla Hubartt, and Chayim Hofmann take aim while shooting at the American Legion’s State Rifle Championship in Greenfield on March 5, 2022. They, along with three other teammates, were part of a new initiative hosted by the Marion JROTC department to teach junior high students weapons safety and marksmanship skills.
The Marion Junior Shooters gather for a team picture at their first competition, the American Legion’s State Rifle Championship on March 5, 2022. The team, composed of seventh- and eighth-graders, trained with the Marion High School JROTC marksmanship team for eight weeks prior to the match. Pictured left to right are Chayim Hofmann, Anderson Guevara, Nyla Hubartt, Nicholas Purdy, Hayden Craig, and Lance Thompson.
Marion Junior Shooters, from left, Nicholas Purdy, Nyla Hubartt, and Chayim Hofmann take aim while shooting at the American Legion’s State Rifle Championship in Greenfield on March 5, 2022. They, along with three other teammates, were part of a new initiative hosted by the Marion JROTC department to teach junior high students weapons safety and marksmanship skills.
The Marion Junior Shooters gather for a team picture at their first competition, the American Legion’s State Rifle Championship on March 5, 2022. The team, composed of seventh- and eighth-graders, trained with the Marion High School JROTC marksmanship team for eight weeks prior to the match. Pictured left to right are Chayim Hofmann, Anderson Guevara, Nyla Hubartt, Nicholas Purdy, Hayden Craig, and Lance Thompson.
Six Marion seventh- and eighth-graders participated in an eight-week introduction to air rifle marksmanship hosted by the Marion High School JROTC program. The new initiative, which started in January taught the junior high students the basic fundamentals of weapons safety and rifle marksmanship. Last weekend, the students’ training culminated with them shooting in the American Legion’s State Rifle Championship.
The idea for the Junior Shooter Program came from a discussion among the Giants rifle team’s coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.