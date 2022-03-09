Six Marion seventh- and eighth-graders participated in an eight-week introduction to air rifle marksmanship hosted by the Marion High School JROTC program. The new initiative, which started in January taught the junior high students the basic fundamentals of weapons safety and rifle marksmanship. Last weekend, the students’ training culminated with them shooting in the American Legion’s State Rifle Championship.

The idea for the Junior Shooter Program came from a discussion among the Giants rifle team’s coaches.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.