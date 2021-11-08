The JROTC Raider team placed first in the small school nationals in Georgia and fourth overall against private military academies.
According to Lieutenant Colonel David Farlow, the team has been exceptional for years and is more than excited about the win this year.
“My voice is weak because I was so happy and screaming,” said Farlow. “We have won the small school championship three times in the last four years. The year that we did not win small school, we were the runner up, so these guys are amazing. They are the team in the Midwest that everyone fears.”
The Male team, which is composed of cadets who will likely be scouted onto the Raider team next year, placed 19th in the nation as well. CSM John Smith stated that the experience this younger team got from the national competition will prepare them to further excel in the coming years.
Smith holds high hopes for the future with the current team as well as those who will move up from the men’s team in the future, hopefully breaking the streak of fourth-place overall.
“We are extremely proud of these guys and girls who have worked over months, and months, and months to get to this point,” said Smith. “We are trying to get over the hump of fourth to at least third or second overall, but we are dealing with schools that have up to twenty instructors, thousands of kids in their academies. It is an uphill battle but it is not impossible. Fourth is something to be proud of, but first in the small school category, that is awesome.”
The Raider’s are a co-ed team of Marion Community Schools students who compete in five different events.
Nationals consisted of a 5 kilometer run up a mountain, a physical team test, a cross country rescue, a one rope bridge competition and the gauntlet.
The physical team test is a half-mile sprint where members will hurdle over obstacles, carry 5-gallon water jugs and attempt to complete the course the fastest. The cross country rescue requires participants to wear 35-pound backpacks and carry a 150-pound stretcher that simulates carrying a casualty. The trek is around a mile long and participants are expected to climb over walls and other obstacles with the stretcher.
The one rope bridge competition is set-up between two trees on the opposite side of a river. One teammate will run through the river, tie the rope to the opposite tree and then the team will climb across as fast as possible. The gauntlet is a 1-mile run through the woods where participants wear 35-pound backpacks and carry two ammo crates weighing around 45 pounds. Members are required to climb over walls and through obstacles.
The JROTC placed first in the five kilometer run and the cross country rescue, beating private academies with over 1,000 cadets to choose from for the competition.
“It really was a David and Goliath story. We went up against the giant and we beat them. We were the Giants,” said Farlow. “I can’t even begin to express my pride in them and their accomplishments. What they were able to do and show themselves, most importantly, is that hard work, dedication and teamwork really pays off.”
According to Smith, in one of the events, the team received a one minute penalty. Without the penalty, the team likely would have placed second overall instead of fourth, but he is still very proud of the team for their efforts.
Smith claimed that despite the team losing two members next year due to graduation, he has high hopes for what is next.
“Every year, we lose some of our best cadets and every year we think that we are going to take a step back. Every year kids step up into their place,” said Smith. “Inevitably, there are kids who are waiting to step up into their position. The good thing is that we have taken two teams down, so we can take some of those kids up and make the team even better.”
The trip was mostly funded by those in the community who donated to help cover costs. According to Smith, those making donations stemmed from every corner of the community, from businesses to the school lunch lady.
“I really want to express our gratitude to the community of Marion. There were individuals and businesses that donated to make this trip a reality,” said Farlow. “Through the donations, we were able to make the trip, feed the kids well, stay in some hotels and the donations made that possible.”
