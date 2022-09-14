Kryuna “KaKa” Shumock, a sophomore, pulls herself across the “Belly Buster” obstacle during a regional competition hosted by Huntington North High School. KaKa’s effort helped her team to defeat 13 other teams for the overall win.
Photo provided by Marion Community Schools
Tyrone Banks, at right, swings with a rope to stick the landing on an obstacle during a regional competition.
The Marion High School JROTC Raider team kicked off their fall season with a decisive win at their first competition on Saturday in Huntington.
Heading into the regional event hosted by Huntington North High School, the Giants, as last year’s National Champions in the small school category, had much to defend, and much to prove. Facing off against 13 other teams provided the Giants with the opportunity to test their mettle.
